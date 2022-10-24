Rex Ryan Believes Tom Brady ‘Looks Like A Shell Of Himself,’ Thinks Personal Life Is Partly To Blame

ESPN’s Rex Ryan thought Tom Brady‘s poor play was the byproduct of his off-the-field issues with his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers 21-3 and now have a record of (3-4) on the season. Brady completed 32 passes out of 49 attempts and did not throw a touchdown pass.

On Monday morning, Ryan was on ESPN’s Get Up! to discuss Brady and the Buccaneers. Host Mike Greenberg turned to Ryan to ask why Brady did not look good.

“Old and slow, this team is old and slow,” Ryan continued. “And you talk about unwatchable — they are unwatchable on offense.”

Ryan believed Brady’s play was the reason behind the Buccaneers’ slump.

“This team is searching like crazy,” Ryan said. “At least they’re trying, they’re searching, but Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself.”

Ryan explained how Brady‘s marriage to Bündchen and their reported separation might have affected his recent play.

“You look at him even physically,” Ryan added. “His personal life, obviously, is having an effect too. I get it. I don’t want to minimalize this, but it’s a factor. Obviously, it’s something.”

Ryan explained that Brady’s lackluster play had repercussions for the poor play by the Buccaneers.

“This looks like there’s no answer because there’s no speed on the field,” Ryan said.

