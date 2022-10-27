Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Gave Tom Brady An Ultimatum, Either Retire And ‘Spend Time With Family’ Or ‘She’s Gone’

Tom Brady was reportedly given an ultimatum from his wife Gisele Bündchen that he needed to retire from the NFL or she would leave him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback struggled this season; as the NFL calendar turned to week eight, Brady ranked 16th in passing touchdowns. Brady and the Buccaneers are tied with the Carolina Panthers with a (3-4) record in the NFC South standings.

Bündchen had given Brady a choice that would dictate their marriage.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” an insider told US Weekly.

Brady and Bündchen have been married for a little over 13 years.

Bündchen had been very open about her need for Brady to retire from the NFL. In September, she spoke about her concerns about Brady in a violent sport like the NFL.

“Obviously, I have my concerns, this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present, Bündchen said. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too,” according to the report.

It is hard to argue that Brady’s potential divorce did not affect his season struggles. Notable sports personalities have referred to his terrible play that might stem from the divorce rumors. ESPN’s Rex Ryan believed Brady “looked like a shell of himself.”

Stephen A. Smith brought First Take to an awkward halt when he told the women at the desk that Brady’s struggles stemmed from his divorce.

