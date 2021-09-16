Keyshawn Johnson SHOCKED to Learn his ESPN Co-Host Max Kellerman Had a Rap Career

It’s only the second week since Max Kellerman joined Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams for ESPN Radio’s national morning show and the hosts are still getting to know each other.

During a conversation about the name “Max,” Williams casually asked the show’s point guard what his rap name was. A question that clearly caught Johnson by surprise.

“What was his what?” Johnson said with a perplexed look.

“You NEVER KNEW THIS?” Williams answered back, surprised to hear the former NFL wide receiver didn’t know Kellerman had a record deal more than a quarter-century ago.

Although Kellerman doesn’t always seem eager to discuss his rap career, the now longtime sportscaster doesn’t hide from it either. It was occasionally mentioned on his other shows, including at least once on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles, where Johnson also worked at the time.

“You didn’t know I had a record deal in ’94? Every couple months it comes up, people play the video and are like, ‘I didn’t know this!’ I’ve been dealing with this for 15 years,” Kellerman said Thursday morning.

Johnson was hysterical as Williams showed him one of their co-host’s rap videos featuring his late brother Sam Kellerman. “We’re gonna have to pull that up and put that on the national TV screen for me,” Johnson added.

Kellerman has had a roller coaster of a career in sports media. Making a name for himself as a boxing analyst on HBO and serving as the original moderator for Around the Horn, Kellerman was a rising star at ESPN before failing to reach a contract agreement in 2004.

After stints at Fox Sports and even working with Tucker Carlson on MSNBC, Kellerman eventually returned to ESPN where despite getting kicked off First Take, he’s maintained notoriety as a sports commentator for the Worldwide Leader.

Although Kellerman says his rap videos resurface every few months, the music group known as “Max & Sam” remains one of the lesser-known aspects of his career. As proven by Johnson’s amusing shock.

