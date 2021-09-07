WATCH: Max Kellerman’s ESPN Radio Gig Gets Off to Rocky Start as His Mic Goes Dead During Debut Show’s Open

Max Kellerman was silenced on ESPN for the second time in two weeks.

After getting the boot from Stephen A. Smith’s First Take, Kellerman was set for his big debut alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams on ESPN Radio. Except they forgot one major thing – to put his mic on.

Following a nice introduction by Johnson, Kellerman was uncharacteristically silent for nearly 10 seconds, until the dead mic was rectified. Those listening on the radio were still able to hear Kellerman. But for the audience watching the debut of Keyshawn, JWill & Max on ESPN News, they were devoid from hearing Kellerman’s first hot take of his new show.

“I got up at 3:30 this morning,” Kellerman said. “It sucks, it’s hard, it’s all that stuff, but once you get going – you know what you really feel like about the rest of the world? ‘Damn you all are lazy! Still sleeping!’ Boy you really feel morally superior to everybody when you’re up in the morning.”

Kellerman joined ESPN Radio’s morning show after five years as Smith’s sparring partner on First Take. ESPN decided to replace Kellerman on First Take by making Smith the focal point, pairing him with a rotating cast of guest hosts.

Smith had a say in bringing Kellerman to his show five years ago and he almost certainly played a role in eliminating Max from First Take’s format change. But no word if Smith contributed Tuesday by hazing Kellerman with a dead mic to kick off his new tenure in morning radio.

Watch above via ESPN News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com