LeBron James Defends Controversial Meme Comparing Covid to the Flu: ‘We’re All Trying to Figure This Pandemic Out’

LeBron James was widely criticized for sharing a controversial meme that appeared to compare Covid to the flu last week. When asked about the reaction Tuesday night, James defended his motives for sharing the meme.

The image, posted on Instagram, featured three identical Spider-Man characters pointing at each other while displaying the labels Covid, cold and flu – implying there is no difference between the three illnesses. James was condemned for the meme, especially by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who blasted the current Lakers star for encouraging “vaccine hesitancy.”

Following the Lakers’ Tuesday night victory over the Houston Rockets, James told reporters he had no response to Abdul-Jabbar, but he did proceed to defend the meme.

“If you saw the post and you read the tag, you know that I’m literally, honestly asking, ‘help me out.’ Help me kind of figure it all out, like we’re all trying to figure this pandemic out,” James said

“I think people forgot about the flu,” he added. “People like literally forgot about the flu during these times like that’s still going around, it’s flu season. People have forgot about the flu, people have forgot about common colds. That happens, especially with a lot of our kids that’s in school.”

Despite high rates of vaccination, ranging between 95 and 99 percent, the NBA, NFL and NHL have suffered significant Covid outbreaks in recent weeks, mirroring the increased rate of infection seen throughout the country. Luckily, most pro athletes have not experienced severe symptoms, which is causing leagues to lessen quarantine time periods for players who test positive.

Watch above via Spectrum SportsNet LA

