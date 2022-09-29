Mad Dog Russo Absolutely Loses it, Destroys MLB On Its Own Network for Recognizing Barry Bonds As Home Run King

MLB Network’s Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo took aim at Major League Baseball about how Barry Bonds is recognized as the single season home run champion.

Russo took to MLB Network’s airwaves on his daily show, High Heat, and bashed the idea that Bonds is the single season home run champion with 73.

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run last night that tied Roger Maris for most in American League history. Maris hit his 61 home runs in 1961, and that record stood until St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire‘s 70 home runs in 1998. The benchmark of 61 home runs had been broken five times after McGwire did it in 1998.

McGwire followed up 70 home runs with 65 in 1999, and Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa hit more than 61 in three different seasons. Bonds hit his 73 home runs in 2001. All three players were accused of taking performance enhancing steroids. Co-host Alanna Rizzo brought up Major League Baseball recognized 73 as the record.

“Major League Baseball is wrong,” Russo added. “Major League Baseball should have cleared this up a long time ago.”

Russo believed Major League Baseball would not want to change records of what already happened.

“If MLB did the right thing, they wouldn’t have this issue,” Russo said. “I know they don’t want to open a pandora’s box, but MLB is wrong.”

Roger Maris Jr. told reporters last night that when Judge hits his 62nd home run, Judge will become the new home run champion. Russo agreed with Maris Jr. because of McGwire’s actions towards the Maris family in recent years.

“Roger Maris is right, so he can say anything whatever he wants,” Russo continued. “If anyone thinks I’m wrong, well then explain to me then why Mark McGwire felt compelled to call the Maris’ and apologized to Mrs. Maris. As Roger Maris Jr. told us last week on this station.”

This is a generational argument on who should be viewed as the single season home run champion. Most of the old guard will say it is Maris, now Judge, because of the steroid epidemic that hit baseball in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s. The younger generation tends to go towards Bonds because that is who they grew up watching.

Judge has acknowledged that Bonds is the single season home run champion with 73. It will be up for debate for as long as time passes, unless Major League Baseball decides to step in and alter their record books.

