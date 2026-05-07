Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green Takes a Shot at Charles Barkley in Awkward Inside the NBA Moment

Things briefly got awkward on the set of Inside the NBA on Wednesday when Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took a jab at Charles Barkley’s playing days.

The moment occurred during a conversation about the Warriors’ chances to compete for another championship. The team won four titles between 2015 and 2022, establishing itself as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the league.

Since the most recent title, however, things have gone south due to a combination of injuries to their top stars. The departure of guard Klay Thompson, a crucial piece in those championship runs, was viewed by many as the end of an era.

On Inside the NBA, Barkley said as much when he swiftly shot down any hopes that the Warriors could reach that championship level again. He then mentioned the team’s aging stars, shifting the conversation to sports mortality and realizing when one’s days in the league are numbered.

In response, Green somewhat agreed with Barkley before taking a shot at Barkley’s twilight years in the NBA.

“Yeah, I mean, I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform, is ultimately the goal for us,” Green said in reference to when Barkley was past his prime. “Like, we don’t want to–”

Co-host Kenny Smith then jumped in to ask, “What does that look like?”

“Did you see it?” Green responded. “I saw it.”

Things got a little tense on the 'Inside the NBA set when Draymond took a shot at Chuck's final years in Houston 😬 pic.twitter.com/g9xRH5H6qq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 6, 2026

Green then continued his point about the Warriors still trying to compete with its aging stars. The desk around him remained awkwardly silent, and Barkley’s only reaction to the comment was a “yeah” when Green first said it.

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