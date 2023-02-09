Man Down! Watch An NBC Analyst EAT IT Walking Off The Set

NBC’s Chris Simms went for a wild tumble off Pro Football Talk‘s set at the Super Bowl’s radio row on Thursday afternoon.

Simms, who is the son of CBS analyst and New York Football Giants legend Phil Simms, stood up from his chair as the show went to a commercial break. He went to walk around his chair, which appeared to be on the edge of the stage, and as he stepped, his foot fell off the stage. Unfortunately, the former NFL quarterback was unable to catch his footing, and his weight took him flying off the stage.

He landed on the ground below, and his legs shot up straight to the sky. Bystanders walked past the set and stopped in their tracks before Simms reached them. Members of Pro Football Talk‘s crew quickly rushed over to where he was laying on the floor, clearly embarrassed that he’d fallen so gracelessly. Co-host Mike Florio sat in his chair and cracked a smile as he surveyed the scene.

Simms posted the video to Twitter with no sound and captioned it, “Man down!” with a smiley face.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has faced harsh criticism from Philadelphia Eagles fans throughout the Super Bowl’s media week. Simms had comments about Philly’s quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

“Playing quarterback for the Eagles right now is set up to be one of the easier quarterback jobs in the sport,” Simms said on the Take Off podcast hosted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

Simms’ fall off the chair was not the most embarrassing thing a former NFL quarterback did during Super Bowl media week. NFL icon Tom Brady posed in just his underwear on a bed to plug his “Brady Brand” clothing line, which Twitter users had a few comments about.

Watch the tumble above via @CSimmsQB on Twitter.

