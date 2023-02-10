Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit After Woman’s Misconduct Allegations Led to Being Pulled Off Air

NFL Network’s Michael Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against a female accuser and Marriott hotels after the hotel management reported alleged misconduct from Irvin to the NFL.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Media announced that Irvin would not participate in any Super Bowl LVII festivities after an incident occurred on Sunday evening at a hotel in Arizona. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver claimed to be floored when he was told that he would sit it out. In a phone interview with the Dallas Morning News, Irvin expressed his disappointment.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said in the interview. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out… I came into the lobby and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

Now, the Hall of Famer is fighting back against the woman — an employee of the hotel — and the hotel he was staying at with a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the two parties that was obtained by TMZ Sports.

The lawsuit reads via TMZ:

Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League.

The lawsuit claims to have witnesses that can attest to Irvin’s story that he “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the woman, “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.” According to the claim, the woman reportedly works at the hotel Irvin was at.

TMZ wrote:

However, once Irvin and his team became aware of the allegations, they say they attempted to provide witness accounts to the hotel in an effort to rectify any misunderstanding, but they say the Renaissance refused to listen. In fact, the lawsuit accuses the hotel manager of reporting the alledged incident to the NFL “with the intention of damaging that relationship and canceling [Irvin].”

Irvin’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, spoke to TMZ Sports and said:

It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.

The Hall of Famer was listed as a guest on ESPN’s First Take on Friday morning, but he did not make an appearance on the show alongside Stephen A. Smith.

