CBS’s Ed O’Keefe Demolishes Trump’s Claim the Reflecting Pool Was Vandalized With a ‘Knife’

Ed O’Keefe, the senior White House and political correspondent for CBS News, poured cold water all over President Donald Trump’s odd and ongoing claim that the Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC was vandalized with a knife that somehow cut a 300-foot gash into it.

“I just did a lap around the pool here. We walked the full length of it. It is mostly algae-free. You can see that American-flag blue reflecting up. The ducks are out swimming this morning and look just fine,” began O’Keefe in a morning segment on CBS, adding:

There are a lot more cops, National Guard, even some U.S. Marshals out here keeping tabs on things. But one thing we still can’t find is any evidence of a gash along the floor of the pool. Despite that, the Interior Department is taking steps to drain the pool again and fix it again. As chips of American-flag-blue lining flowed amid algae in the reflecting pool, President Trump is blaming vandals, but still not offering evidence, promising a decade in prison for anyone found guilty. “They went in there with a knife.” The president previously claimed the pool was impenetrable with a blade: “If you had a knife, you can’t even cut it, it’s so strong, so powerful.” But Monday he said that’s exactly what happened, claiming someone cut a long gash in the pool’s lining and pulled at its edges.

A clip then played of Trump saying, “Who would think that somebody would go into a pool and take a knife and start cutting it?”

“Do you have proof of that — that they used a knife? Do you have photos or video?” O’Keefe asked the president in the clip, which was from an Oval Office Q&A the day prior.

“Well, let’s put it this way: when you have a 350 — I think it’s 350, not 250 — a 350-foot slit from one end to the other, you think that’s proof?” Trump replied.

“But the reporters have been down there today looking for that slit that you mentioned, and there’s no evidence of it,” O’Keefe hit back as Trump replied, “What you have to do is go see the Parks Department?”

We checked again and still no sign of a 350-foot gash as President Trump alleges. Our @CBSMornings 🌞 report: pic.twitter.com/h2WA9L6ZrF — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 23, 2026

“So we asked. But neither the White House, Interior Department, nor National Park Service has provided any more proof. In recent days, at least five people have been arrested for vandalizing the pool.” O’Keefe said, continuing his report, adding:

Another five were issued citations. Atlantic Industrial Coatings was awarded a $14.7 million no-bid contract for the original lining. It says the problems represent a very small part of the massive seven-acre project and that it plans to return to make needed repairs as part of the warranty. It’s not clear how long the repairs may take. The president had hoped that the reflecting pool would be renovated and fixed in time for the 4th of July holiday celebrations. He also mentioned that photos of these alleged gashes would be shown in court. It’s unclear in which court and when. The Interior Department — Matt has our number, has our emails — asking for comment and proof. And if they ever share it, we will bring it to you.

Watch the clip above via CBS.

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