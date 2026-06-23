‘That Is Insane!’ Paul Manafort Stuns Sean Hannity with Robert Mueller Story

Paul Manafort blew Sean Hannity away while telling him a story involving former FBI Director Robert Mueller from his time in prison.

Manafort, along with Roger Stone, appeared on Hannity’s podcast Hang Out to talk about their respective brushes with the criminal justice system. While Manafort spent nearly two years in prison for various fraud charges, Stone avoided prison time when President Donald Trump stepped in and pardoned him. Manafort was pardoned on the same day.

During their talk on Hannity’s show, Manafort talked about the time he actually interacted with Mueller while in prison. Mueller, however, had no idea who he was.

Manafort said:

Well, they would bring me over to, I guess it was the special prosecutor’s– it was a special prosecutor’s office, Muller’s offices. And we would have seven, eight hours of conversation. So, this went on for about two weeks until they finally realized they weren’t going to get anything. And interestingly, during the course of that, I had to go to the bathroom during the session. They gave me a break, and the guard takes me out to walk down the hall, and coming down the hall — it’s an empty hallway, it’s late afternoon — is Mueller. And he looks at me. He has no idea who I am.

A dumbfounded Hannity responded, “You’ve gotta be kidding me.”

“No,” Manafort said, “and this is eight months into his investigation. He looked at me, nodded like, ‘How are you?’ I didn’t have handcuffs on so that that didn’t give it away, but I had a guard with me and he just thought I was– because I was with the guard, but he didn’t know who I was.”

“That is insane!” Hannity said.

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