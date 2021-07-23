Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach Reportedly OUT After He Refuses to Take Covid Vaccine

An NFL position coach has reportedly parted ways with his team after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to ESPN, Rick Dennison — the offensive line coach/run game coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings — is leaving his club as a result of his decision not to take a vaccine. The report, which sites unnamed sources, does not make clear whether Dennison voluntarily left or was fired. The Athletic later corroborated ESPN’s report.

The NFL is requiring the vaccine for all staff it identifies as “Tier 1” — a group which includes; coaches, executives and equipment managers, to name a few. Those in this group who refuse the vaccine for anything other than what the league deems a valid medical or religious reason are prohibited from being on the field and having direct interactions with players.

Players are not required to take the vaccine. However, the league has announced harsh penalties — should games have to be canceled due to outbreaks among unvaccinated players. Teams could be forced to forfeit games in some cases, and players would lose their game checks.

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins tweeted, and later deleted, that the league rules are making him “question [his] future.” Dennison, according to ESPN, is believed to be the first coach to separate from his club over refusal to take the vaccine.

