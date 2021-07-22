NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Tweet That He’s Questioning His Future After League Announces Harsh Penalties for Vaccine Holdouts

By Sarah RumpfJul 22nd, 2021, 5:52 pm
 
deandre hopkins

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted, then deleted, a tweet saying that the NFL’s new harsh penalties for players refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine were making him question his future in the league. Hopkins followed up with several additional tweets that expressed his vocal opposition to being vaccinated.

On Thursday, the NFL announced new Covid-19 policies, including the potential for forfeited games and a loss of pay if there is an outbreak among unvaccinated players.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted a thread highlighting the key points of the new NFL Covid rules:

“Never thought I would say this,” tweeted Hopkins Thursday afternoon (screengrab below via Sports Illustrated), “But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the [NFL].”

He deleted the tweet later in the day, but posted several others, including a very succinct, “Freedom?”

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted that he wouldn’t view a teammate as “bad” if he were not vaccinated. “No pressure from [5],” he added, referring to his jersey number.

Hopkins retweeted Ramsey, who commented that his girlfriend’s brother “had heart problems right after” he was vaccinated, and “[w]hen you stand for something they hate you!”… @jalenramsey My girlfriend brother in the military got the vaccine and had heart problems right after. When you stand for something they hate you! https://t.co/AQD3nBPod3

(Friendly reminder that correlation does not equal causation; just because Event X happens and then Event Y, it does not mean that X caused Y.)

Hopkins also shared a tweet from Outkick’s Gary Sheffield, Jr., in which he praised Hopkins for “standing up for himself.”

“You are hanging his work life over his head into making a decision you support,” tweeted Sheffield. “That’s unconstitutional.”

(Another friendly reminder that there are plenty of restrictions imposed by private companies on their employees that are, in fact, constitutional, such as requiring a valid commercial driver’s license for a truck driver, or more recent court cases upholding the right of hospitals to fire staffers who refused to get vaccinated.)

Whether Hopkins is serious about quitting the NFL remains to be seen. Less than 24 hours ago, he posted a video on TikTok showing him repeatedly vowing he would never join TikTok, only to end with him sheepishly looking in the camera as he said, guess I’m on TikTok.”

@deandrehopkins🤷🏾‍♂️ guess I’m on TikTok #summervibes #summerstyle♬ Beggin’ – Måneskin

