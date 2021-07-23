Rich Lowry Gets Dunked on For His Response to Cleveland Baseball Team’s New Name

Twitter users dunked on Rich Lowry on Friday over the National Review editor’s reaction to Cleveland’s baseball team changing its name from Indians to Guardians.

“And just like that, the Indians adopt the dumbest, most pointless name in major professional sports,” tweeted Lowry.

In response to Lowry, many verified Twitter users pointed out the name of Utah’s NBA team.

“There’s literally a team called the Utah Jazz,” tweeted The Recount’s Steve Morris.

“I wonder if Rich is a Utah Jazz fan,” tweeted writer Lauren Hough.

Others pointed out there are multiple baseball teams named after socks. FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley cited other examples, writing “Far from the worst. Also an actual reference to something specifically local, even if it’s kind of whatever.”

Washington Wizards

OKC Thunder

Utah Jazz

Nashville Predators

Tampa Bay Lightning

New York Times national politics reporter and CNN political analyst Astead Herndon tweeted that “there’s a team in [U]tah called the Jazz.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Bryn Stole tweeted, “excuse me rich have u heard of the utah jazz ??”

Replying to Lowry’s tweet, Vox senior correspondent Jamil Smith wrote, “Why? Because it reflects upon a part of city history you either don’t know or care about? Because it doesn’t make actual people into mascots, Rich? I’d actually like to know. (And as for ‘dumbest’ and ‘most pointless,’ the Utah Jazz and Arizona Cardinals would like a word.)”

“The Utah Jazz will always be the dumbest name in pro sports Rich,” tweeted Brent Black, host and producer of the “Junk Filter Podcast.”

“Sorry for your loss bud, I know how much joy outdated bigotry brings you,” replied musician Brent Black with a crying face emoji.

“Just admit you didn’t take five seconds to google the city history of why they are being called The Guardians, you coastal elitist,” replied The Nation sports editor Dave Zirin.

Oberlin College political science professor Miranda Yaver replied, “Because the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team are such inspired names?”

