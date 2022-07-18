NBA Fans Flip for Viral Video of Joel Embiid Doing Jewish Dance at Wedding: ‘What a Mensch!’

Jul 18th, 2022
 
Joel Embiid

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was seen on a viral video circulating on Twitter of him doing the hora, a Jewish dance at weddings and other celebrations.

NBC Chicago content producer Tori Rubenstein posted the video showing the seven-foot Embiid dancing the hora at the wedding of filmmaker Michael Ratner, who has documented Embiid’s path to the NBA.

“Joel Embiid dancing the Hora is the only thing I want to see on social media this week,” she posted with the video.

Basketball fans took to Twitter to express their love for the video:

One tweet in Hebrew read, “What a PJ Tucker signing can do to a man.” Tucker signed with the 76ers this offseason.

Another tweet in Hebrew read, “Okay. Stop everything. When was the last time you saw an NBA star dancing to the tune of ‘Hava Negilah?'”

This tweet means “Thank God.”

The hora wasn’t the only Jewish dance tradition Embiid took part in. He was also part of the lifting of the chair, with the 280 Ib. player being in it.

