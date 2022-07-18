NBA Fans Flip for Viral Video of Joel Embiid Doing Jewish Dance at Wedding: ‘What a Mensch!’

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was seen on a viral video circulating on Twitter of him doing the hora, a Jewish dance at weddings and other celebrations.

NBC Chicago content producer Tori Rubenstein posted the video showing the seven-foot Embiid dancing the hora at the wedding of filmmaker Michael Ratner, who has documented Embiid’s path to the NBA.

“Joel Embiid dancing the Hora is the only thing I want to see on social media this week,” she posted with the video.

Joel Embiid dancing the Hora is the only thing I want to see on social media this week. pic.twitter.com/4HLXEaw2bj — Tori Rubinstein (@ToriRubinstein) July 17, 2022

Basketball fans took to Twitter to express their love for the video:

Joel Embiid dancing the Hora is the thing in life I didn’t know I needed. pic.twitter.com/KXNOHRHk88 — Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) July 18, 2022

Joel Embiid, a man of the people pic.twitter.com/4sVjUrGHIn — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 17, 2022

Joel, welcome to the tribe. https://t.co/CQibXwpeol — Big Gorgeous and the Best at Everything (@IanKarmel) July 17, 2022

This video provides the only serotonin I could ever need https://t.co/ufHMqD7zDL — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) July 17, 2022

I have watched this 12 times already and still can’t get enough of it 😂😂 https://t.co/ahrFyDkPkO — Breland Moore (@BrelandFOX29) July 17, 2022

This is the best https://t.co/hoBEpdhpZe — Ben Fox Rubin (@benfoxrubin) July 18, 2022

One tweet in Hebrew read, “What a PJ Tucker signing can do to a man.” Tucker signed with the 76ers this offseason.

מה שהחתמה של פי.ג׳יי טאקר יכולה לעשות לבנאדם. #טראסטדהפרוסעס https://t.co/71Onq1HkRq — Eran Soroka (@sorokman) July 18, 2022

Another tweet in Hebrew read, “Okay. Stop everything. When was the last time you saw an NBA star dancing to the tune of ‘Hava Negilah?'”

This tweet means “Thank God.”

The hora wasn’t the only Jewish dance tradition Embiid took part in. He was also part of the lifting of the chair, with the 280 Ib. player being in it.

Mazel tov Joel Embiid! How many people did it take to lift that chair! JoJo doing the Hora. This is epic 🎥 Gabby Blauner pic.twitter.com/eKKVhFWJGv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 17, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com