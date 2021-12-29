The Philadelphia 76ers are battling through a season marred by controversy surrounding absent All-Star Ben Simmons, but head coach Doc Rivers made it clear he’ll take wins any way he can get them.

Following a five-point victory over the undermanned Toronto Raptors, Rivers was asked by Philly reporter Keith Pompey if the win should have been more convincing, causing the Sixers head coach to lash out at the question.

“I don’t sit back and judge like well we didn’t win by 10 tonight, or 12 tonight,” Rivers said, clearly upset by the question. “We won the game and that locker room in there, they’re happy. They’re not sitting back like ‘Man, we should have won by 20.’ No, you shouldn’t of. You should have won by exactly as many as you won by.”

Pompey asked a follow-up question and noted that Rivers appeared to be getting emotional during his postgame press conference.

“No, not at all. I’m just miffed by the question,” Rivers responded. “It tells me clearly you didn’t play enough [basketball]. You gotta understand that, like if you win a game, Keith, you’re happy. My point is, I didn’t hear you asking about when we were losing those close games. ‘What do you think, are you happy about the loss because you were close with an undermanned team?’

“No, it’s not the same thing. My point is, Keith, it’s a dumba** question,” Rivers ranted. “I just think it’s like a silly question, I really do. We won a game and you’re trying to take steam away from it? I think that’s silly.”

Pompey asked a pointed question that dove deeper into the game than a generic ‘how do you feel after the win?’ would. But a win is a win and NBA teams will always take them unapologetically, especially as rosters are being ravaged by Covid outbreaks.

Watch above via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

