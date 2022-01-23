NBA legend John Stockton is making some utterly bizarre claims about the Covid-19 vaccines.

In an interview with Spokane’s Spokesman-Review, the basketball Hall of Famer asserted without a shred of evidence that scores of athletes have died — in the middle of competition — from the vaccines.

From the report:

During the interview, Stockton asserted that more than 100 professional athletes have died of vaccination. He also said tens of thousands of people – perhaps millions – have died from vaccines. “I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead – professional athletes – the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said in the interview.

Spokesman review reporter Theo Lawson beat back that extremely wild claim with a brutal fact check.

“Such claims are dubious and not backed by science, nor are they deemed credible by medical professionals, according to FactCheck.org, a project of The Annenberg Public Policy Center, and research reported by PolitiFact, which is run by the Poynter Institute,” Lawson wrote.

Last year, the Utah Jazz great appeared in an anti-vax documentary titled, Covid and the Vaccine: Truth Lies, and Misconceptions Revealed. In the film, Stockton claimed to have done a “significant amount of research” on Covid and the vaccines.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Stockton has had his season tickets temporarily revoked to Gonzaga basketball — a program for which he is the most famed alumnus — because of his refusal to comply with the school’s mask mandate at games.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com