NBA Player Malik Beasley Accused of Point Shaving in Federal Indictment

NBA player Malik Beasley has been accused of rigging his performances in a federal indictment obtained by The Athletic on Monday.

Last year, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Beasley was under investigation for gambling. The investigation stemmed from his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks — specifically focusing on the 2023-24 season. Beasley last played for the Detroit Pistons during the 2024-25 season, finishing as the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. He remained unsigned throughout the 2025 season after the allegations against him came to light.

In Monday’s report, The Athletic also revealed that fellow player Ed Davis had also been indicted. Davis and Beasley were teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, and federal authorities alleged their relationship led to them getting involved with betting.

The report read:

Federal prosecutors say that Beasley had millions of dollars in gambling losses and that Davis loaned him money. Beasley, prosecutors say, worked off that debt as part of this betting scheme. Davis and Beasley then allegedly worked with three others to bet on Beasley, according to the indictment. One of the men involved was Davis’ former NBA agent Paolo Zamorano, according to the indictment. Investigators allege that group bet tens of thousands of dollars on the Bucks-Cavaliers game. Beasley averaged 11.3 points during the 2023-24 season for the Bucks but scored just three points against the Cavs. Prosecutors also allege Beasley rigged his performance during a Bucks-Charlotte Hornets game on Feb. 27, 2024, a March 10 game against the LA Clippers and a March 21 game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Beasley, the report continued, was charged with “sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!