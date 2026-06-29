Ex-NFL Star Chris Johnson Reveals ALS Diagnosis on Good Morning America

Retired NFL star Chris Johnson revealed on Monday’s episode of Good Morning America that he’s been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Johnson was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 24th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. After rushing for more than 1,200 yards as a rookie, he cemented himself as one of the league’s best running backs when he ran for 2,000 yards in the 2009 season. At the time of writing, Johnson was one of just nine players in the history of the NFL to reach the milestone. It earned him the nickname “CJ2K.”

Johnson retired from the game in 2017, finishing his career with 9,651 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns.

On Good Morning America, Johnson revealed to co-host Michael Strahan that he was dealing with the condition widely known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Though he was diagnosed in 2025, the disease has progressed so rapidly that Johnson had to use a “speech-generating device” during the interview.

“I first noticed weakness in my right hand,” Johnson said through the device. “At first, it was little things like my grip didn’t feel right, and I wasn’t as strong as I’ve always always been.”

Johnson’s wife Brittany suggested that the weakness may have resulted from his years in football. When he finally went to a doctor, Johnson learned he had the neurodegenerative disease.

“We hoped it was something else,” Johnson said, “but after thorough testing, they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS. They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months, then they told us to get our affairs in order.”

There is no known cure for ALS, and most people living with the disease live for three to five years once symptoms begin. Johnson was on three different medications in an effort to slow the progression of ALS. Additionally, he participated in a clinical trial to reduce inflammation.

Asked why he wanted to share his story, Johnson said:

Because if sharing my story helps even one person get diagnosed sooner, inspires more research, or gives another family hope, then it’s worth it.

Watch above via ABC

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