NBA Star Kyrie Irving Claims Tweet Imploring People to Take Your Mask Off was ‘Nothing Covid Related’

As the NBA and its Players Association continue to hash out the details surrounding Covid protocols for the upcoming season, superstar Kyrie Irving tweeted what didn’t seem like a cryptic message about mask-wearing, but an explicit one.

“My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear,” the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted this week.

My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

Considering Irving’s tweet came during a global pandemic where masks remain a polarizing topic, his message was expectedly criticized. His words were unequivocal, but Irving began backpedaling from the tweet after a few hours of being blasted on social media as anti-mask and anti-vaccine.

“‘Mask off’ means You stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself. It’s the moment you discover the real you and can walk around with NO FEAR in a society that shows a lot of the masks people wear to hide who they truly are,” Irving later attempted to clarify.

“Nothing COVID rule related!! Relax.”

“Mask off” means

You stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself. It’s the moment you discover the real you and can walk around with NO FEAR in a society that shows a lot of the masks people wear to hide who they truly are. *nothing COVID rule related!! Relax 🤞🏾 — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

Even if we take Irving at his word that he was using the “mask off” appeal as a metaphor, we have to assume the NBA star was well aware of the reaction it would ignite. Irving is known for having an intelligent and eclectic personality. But he also gets criticized for claiming he’s a genius, while spewing hot takes like the “earth is flat.”

Irving, like most NBA players, has not shared whether or not he’s vaccinated against Covid, but expect that topic to be broached more frequently as training camp begins later this month. At the start of September, the NBA reportedly revealed nearly 85 percent of its players were already vaccinated. The NBA Players Association already declined any possibility of accepting a vaccine mandate.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com