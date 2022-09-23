NFL Network’s Steve Smith got a little chippy during an on-the-field pregame show while the Pittsburgh Steelers were warming up for Thursday night.

Smith was known as an intense wide receiver through his 13 year NFL career who would never get intimidated by the size of his opponent. Thursday night the Steelers went through their pregame warmup and they got a little too close for Smith’s comfort.

“If one of these boys hit me while I ain’t in uniform, they will not be playing tonight,” Smith blurted to his cohosts. “I’ll tell you that!”

Smith’s last season in the NFL was the 2016 season when he played in 14 games for the Steelers’ biggest rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

I’m just speaking facts pic.twitter.com/KmFBWJRXNQ — Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) September 23, 2022

“They want me to come out of retirement,” Smith added. “They don’t want that.”

That was not the only issue Smith faced during the pregame show. He got annoyed when the Cleveland Browns mascot, Brownie the Elf, crowded him and stepped on his shoes.

“Hey Brownie I got one suggested you’ve done it twice now, you stepped on my Jordan’s twice,” Smith told the mascot.

Smith was known as a leader of his team every time he stepped onto the football field. He was also one of the best wide receivers who could block on a run. Thankfully for the Steelers and for Brownie’s sake, Smith did not decide to come out of retirement for one more night.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com