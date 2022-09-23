Chris Christie Takes Shot at Dr. Oz, Says He Defends Him ‘Because He is a Longtime New Jerseyan — Problem is He’s Running in Pennsylvania’

ABC News political and legal analyst and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took a shot at Mehmet Oz, the GOP Senate nominee in Pennsylvania.

During an event on Thursday, Christie, a Republican, said, “I defend Dr. Oz because he is a longtime New Jerseyan — problem is he’s running in Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman leads Oz in the RealClearPolitics average by 4.2 percentage points. Oz has been mocked by Fetterman and his supporters for his New Jersey residency.

In addition to Oz, Christie went after California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and said that “his hair is ready to be president.” He called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, “the soup of the day.”

Christie went after former President Donald Trump.

“We have a former president of the United States who [went] on national television last night and said ‘I declassified the documents thinking about it,’” he said. “Imagine all I could have accomplished if I only knew that I didn’t actually have to do it. I just had to think about it — this is a credible candidate for 2024.”

Christie also blasted the GOP defending Trump.

“There is a sector of our party, which cannot find themselves genetically unable to not defend Donald Trump,” he said.

The New York Post first reported on Christie’s remarks.

