The NFL announced on Thursday that it is will play the song “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” often called the Black national anthem, before the “Star Spangled Banner”at its Week One games this season. In addition, the league may memorialize police violence victims by placing their names on player jerseys or helmets.

Its decision to honor Black people comes a month after a group of prominent Black NFL players created a video entitled “Stronger Together” to honor the Black Lives Matter movement and the life of George Floyd.

A day after the video was released, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell changed his rhetoric around former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said on June 5.

Some commented that the NFL is still not doing enough after its new initiative. Former ESPN host and Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill said on Twitter, “The NFL only has three black coaches and two black GMs, but this is what they came up with to let black folks know they care. What in the kente cloth on Capitol Hill is this?”

The decision on adding names of victims of police violence has not been finalized as of yet, but could involve helmet decals or jersey patches.

The NFL season is tentatively planned for Sept. 10, but concerns around the coronavirus could alter the season’s start.

