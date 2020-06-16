NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he supports a return to the NFL for Colin Kaepernick.

In an interview with ESPN on Monday, the commissioner was asked by Mike Greenberg about how the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback — who has gone unsigned since 2017 after protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem — figures into the league’s plans.

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said. “I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

Kaepernick and ex-49ers teammate Eric Reid sued the NFL — alleging that the 32 teams colluded to keep them out of the league. The lawsuit was settled in early 2019 for an amount said to be “considerably less” than $10 million.

Goodell came under criticism from many in the NFL over the fact that the league’s statement against racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd made no mention of Kaepernick.

“We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encouraging all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said on June 5.

The statement also drew the anger of President Donald Trump.

“Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?” Trump tweeted on June 7.

