Pat Bev Reveals Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him Over 2013 Injury To Thunder Player

NBA star Patrick Beverley claims an Oklahoma City Thunder ball boy threatened to kill him after Beverley injured Thunder guard Russell Westbrook in 2013.

Beverley was drafted out of the University of Arkansas in the second round of the 2009 NBA draft.

When he was a member of the Houston Rockets in 2013, Beverley played Westbrook and the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. In game two of the series, Westbrook kneed Beverley in the hip when Beverley went to steal the ball. Westbrook tore his meniscus in his knee, and he missed the rest of the series. Beverley was blamed for the injury, and a ball boy for the Thunder took it too far.

On Barstool Sports’ The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone, Beverley told the story to co-host Adam Ferrone and their guest, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“I had a ball boy threaten to kill me (over) the Russell Westbrook injury,” Beverley admitted to the two. “I go back to Houston, I practicing, this is my first fucking year in the NBA, I don’t even know what the fuck’s going on. I don’t even know what the fuck a magnitude is of OKC. I’m just trying to win a fucking basketball game.”

Beverley explained that he got a phone call from Rockets head coach Kevin McHale to not pay attention to the outside noise about Westbrook’s injury.

“Go back to Houston, I’m with Kevin McHale, Boston guy, he goes ‘hey buddy, just watch out for the media, I’m gonna meet ya story has it Westbrook’s out, he tore his meniscus,'” Beverley added. “I don’t even know what happened, right?”

Beverley knew something was wrong with the amount of police presence he had.

“I get to OKC for the next game, there’s police officers in front; they put a police car in front of my house in Houston,” Beverley continued. “I get to the hotel; I’m on a floor by myself, police guy at the door. I’m looking, I go out in the morning I go out for tea and coffee, like a Starbucks, police guys with me. They passing out papers of a young guy’s face on it. He threatened to kill; shit was real.”

Portnoy asked Beverley if he was scared by the accusations that someone wanted to kill him, but he did not let that bother him.

“Hell no, I wish I would’ve ran into his ass,” Beverley answered. “I would’ve beat the shit. It was entertaining.”

