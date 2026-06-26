WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Pointing Memes Explode All Over X in Gusher of Gags — Good, Bad, and Ugly
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has quickly become social media’s latest meme obsession thanks to a 22-second finger-pointing moment from a heated game.
During Monday’s WNBA game between the Fever and Phoenix Mercury, which ended with the Fever winning 86-77, Fever player Caitlin Clark and Phoenix’s DeWanna Bonner exchanged words during the fourth quarter and had to be separated. Cunningham got into it on the court with Bonner just moments later and at one point Bonner pointed at Cunningham and Cunningham did it right back, holding an expressionless, finger-pointing session for about 22 seconds.
Both players received technical fouls and Cunningham’s moment became so popular, she’s already been seen taking photos with fans doing the finger point.
Corporations, politicians, commentators, and more have all gotten in on the fun. Many posting the meme don’t even appear to be aware of Cunningham or the particular moment.
“We appreciate Sophie. We are big fans of Sophie around here,” sports commentator Pat McAfee said about the moment, describing Cunningham as a protector of sorts for Clark on the Fever team — a team Bonner previously played for.
He called it a “PERFECT response” from Cunningham in the moment.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) used the meme to push the SAVE Act, voter ID legislation President Donald Trump has been demanding the Senate pass.
“Me whenever any House or Senate Republican tries to change the subject away from the SAVE America Act by saying ‘don’t worry, we’ll just take care of it in budget reconciliation round three,'” the senator wrote.
Others to get in on the fun include Merriam Webster, Dominos, and others just looking to use the moment to make jokes.
“It’s fine,” Cunningham said about the scuffle after the game. “I think sometimes that’s part of the game. I think we kept our heads. I think we could have stopped it a little bit sooner, but at the end of the day we kept our heads, we finished the ball game well, and that’s what we need to do moving forward.”
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