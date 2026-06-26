WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Pointing Memes Explode All Over X in Gusher of Gags — Good, Bad, and Ugly

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has quickly become social media’s latest meme obsession thanks to a 22-second finger-pointing moment from a heated game.

During Monday’s WNBA game between the Fever and Phoenix Mercury, which ended with the Fever winning 86-77, Fever player Caitlin Clark and Phoenix’s DeWanna Bonner exchanged words during the fourth quarter and had to be separated. Cunningham got into it on the court with Bonner just moments later and at one point Bonner pointed at Cunningham and Cunningham did it right back, holding an expressionless, finger-pointing session for about 22 seconds.

Both players received technical fouls and Cunningham’s moment became so popular, she’s already been seen taking photos with fans doing the finger point.

Fans tonight already asking Sophie to pose for photos with the point 🫵#WNBAonUSA | Fever 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y49UHEHgm9 — USA Sports (@usasports) June 24, 2026

Corporations, politicians, commentators, and more have all gotten in on the fun. Many posting the meme don’t even appear to be aware of Cunningham or the particular moment.

who should vote the squad to WNBA All-Star?https://t.co/0JPFA3r5GL 😤 pic.twitter.com/gyZsCDFYBN — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 23, 2026

Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner get into it next!pic.twitter.com/Ku8LNurCwr — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 23, 2026

“We appreciate Sophie. We are big fans of Sophie around here,” sports commentator Pat McAfee said about the moment, describing Cunningham as a protector of sorts for Clark on the Fever team — a team Bonner previously played for.

He called it a “PERFECT response” from Cunningham in the moment.

This was a PERFECT response from Sophie Cunningham.. We are BIG FANS #PMSLive https://t.co/uZQuc4fo9R pic.twitter.com/91sLZBTN59 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 25, 2026

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) used the meme to push the SAVE Act, voter ID legislation President Donald Trump has been demanding the Senate pass.

“Me whenever any House or Senate Republican tries to change the subject away from the SAVE America Act by saying ‘don’t worry, we’ll just take care of it in budget reconciliation round three,'” the senator wrote.

Me whenever any House or Senate Republican tries to change the subject away from the SAVE America Act by saying “don’t worry, we’ll just take care of it in budget reconciliation round three👇 pic.twitter.com/yQKK0Dq8Rl — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 26, 2026

Others to get in on the fun include Merriam Webster, Dominos, and others just looking to use the moment to make jokes.

Autocorrect when you try to spell ‘definitely.’ pic.twitter.com/gmJAWUJNR8 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) June 25, 2026

Me when my wife says she doesn’t know where our daughter got her attitude from pic.twitter.com/kKfPNRWvPe — Ricky (@MrRickySpanish) June 25, 2026

My wife when she sees how I loaded the dishwasher: pic.twitter.com/yYMmmQTr2u — Collin Myers (@collinmyerswx) June 25, 2026

*me opening a bag of cheese* My dog: pic.twitter.com/fHmVIrqH0p — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) June 25, 2026

when you spot your mate with no money adding wings to the order pic.twitter.com/R2fLCrAU6z — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 25, 2026

Me every time another perfectly captioned Sophie Cunningham meme hits my timeline pic.twitter.com/EtzjDmcQsw — Today Years Old (@todayyearsold) June 26, 2026

Per my last email pic.twitter.com/YES1vB7ADL — meghan (@deloisivete) June 25, 2026

I would like to personally congratulate Sophie Cunningham on becoming a first ballot Meme Hall of Famer. A truly generational performance. https://t.co/sKsiG8NxPX — Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) June 25, 2026

We’re only halfway through 2026 but Sophie Cunningham may have gifted us one of the memes of the year tonight. Fantastic pic.twitter.com/zO0kh5Gidi — Neil Horowitz (@njh287) June 25, 2026

“It’s fine,” Cunningham said about the scuffle after the game. “I think sometimes that’s part of the game. I think we kept our heads. I think we could have stopped it a little bit sooner, but at the end of the day we kept our heads, we finished the ball game well, and that’s what we need to do moving forward.”

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