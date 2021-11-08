Pat McAfee Mocks Journalists for Criticizing His Aaron Rodgers Interview

A retired NFL punter, Pat McAfee has launched a successful second career in the media because of his quick-wit and brash personality, not for his ability to be an unbiased journalist who asks the hard hitting questions.

Following McAfee’s bombshell interview with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the SirsiuXM Radio host noted he received A LOT of negative feedback regarding his line of questioning.

“I do apologize for potentially not hammering home the science and stats like I should have – I guess a lot of people are saying. But also, there’s NO WAY you were thinking that’s what I was gonna do,” McAfee said Monday.

For the most part, McAfee let Rodgers dig his own hole Friday afternoon. The quarterback continued down a list of reckless claims while explaining his reasons for not trusting Covid vaccines. McAfee offered Rodgers a platform, just as he does every week during the NFL season, and he stood out of the quarterback’s way.

Sure, it would have been great if Rodgers was interviewed by someone who could challenge his claims about the vaccine, but McAfee is not that person and that’s not the type of interview the Packers quarterback sought.

“I appreciate and respect everybody afterwards thinking that is what I can do and for that, I am incredibly humbled,” McAfee said sarcastically.

“If you immediately thought ‘hey this guy – this guy f*cking knows the ins and outs of the Covid situation. This is the only guy that knows all the things, he should be putting Aaron’s feet to the fire.’ If you thought that I am incredibly humbled and honored,” the former NFL punter and current SiriusXM Radio host continued.

“Thank you for the incredible honor of thinking that is something I’d be able to do. I apologize I am not. But once again, your peers were in the room when he said ‘I’m immunized’ and just let it fly.”

Prior to the start of the NFL season, Rodgers responded to the question of whether he was vaccinated by saying “yea, I’m immunized.” Everyone assumed that meant Rodgers was vaccinated and the quarterback’s statement went unchallenged for more than two months.

“I would just like, potentially a little bit of fair treatment,” McAfee said Monday. “As all us journalists have.”

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show

