For golf enthusiasts, LIV Golf Tulsa provided an exciting finish in the final holes of the championship on Sunday.

Unfortunately, many people had no idea because CW cut away to other programming. It happened with just four holes to play.

“Now for some of the CW affiliates across the United States who have to leave us now,” announcer Arlo White said, “please switch to the CW app and CWtv.com to continue watching this thrilling finish in Tulsa.”

After a couple of commercials, the New York affiliate switched to an episode of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport was watching at the time.

“LIV Golf off actual TV here in Brooklyn with a few holes left on Sunday,” he said on Twitter. “Channel 11 decided to go with S9E8 of Penn & Teller “Animal Style”. Not a joke.”

LIV Golf off actual TV here in Brooklyn with a few holes left on Sunday. Channel 11 decided to go with S9E8 of Penn & Teller “Animal Style”. Not a joke. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 14, 2023

Other viewers across the country also went on Twitter to let everyone know what was playing in their area instead of the championship.

Did they really just cut off Liv golf for an infomercial on CW? ..lol — Balkie 🇺🇸 (@JasonBalcaitis) May 14, 2023

The CW don’t give a flip about LIV golf pic.twitter.com/toBVOXuUQB — Blair (@ppplease101) May 15, 2023

The CW just ended their coverage of #LIVGolf with 3 tied atop the leader board on a Sunday. In order to play a nutrisystem infomercial. I’m going to be sick — Christian Katt (@CKattSports) May 14, 2023

Liv golf went off the cw Las Vegas with a few holes to go to show Chicago pd — Brian Wargo (@BrianBuckWargo) May 14, 2023

The situation likely also disappointed former president Donald Trump, who took to Truth Social to rave about the championship less than 15 minutes before it cut away.

“Great LIV Golf Tournament currently in progress,” he said on Truth Social. “With five holes to play, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith and Brandon Grace are tied for the lead. A lot of money at stake. Turn to The CW.”

