D.C. Mayor Applauded As She Shuts Down GOP Rep. Clay Higgins While Sparring Over Statehood

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) and Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser sparred on Tuesday during a House Oversight Committee hearing on various issues regarding the city, including the question of statehood for the district.

Higgins and Bowser got off to a rocky start with the Louisiana congressman asking the mayor if she would like to amend earlier testimony and if she had legal counsel present.

“Mayor Bowser, you’ve just testified regarding your specific role, your personal role. In the days leading up to January 6th and the D.C. National Guard. Do you have counsel present, ma’am?” Higgins began.

“No,” Bowser quickly replied.

“Do you wish to amend your testimony in any way regarding what you what you stated?” Higgins added.

“I do not,” Bowser insisted, standing by her earlier remarks.

Higgins went on to ask the mayor to confirm she is in fact mayor and asked, “The capital is the home of the entire seat of our government: executive branch, legislative branch, judicial branch. The president is here. The vice president is here. 435 congressional offices. 100 Senate offices. The Supreme Court. All departments of the government are headquartered here.” Higgins added:

All agencies are headquartered here. In your knowledge, you’re a very intelligent American. You have a clear understanding of history. In your knowledge, ma’am? Is there any other municipality in these United States that has access to our seat of government as the citizens of Washington, D.C.?

“Actually, they all have more access because they have voting members of Congress,” Bowser shot back as many in the hearing room applauded. DC residents have long been critical of the fact they pay federal taxes but do not have voting representation in the U.S. Congress.

“I’ll ask you to restrict your answer to my question,” shot back Higgins as he made his way to more directly asking about statehood for D.C.

“You and I are you familiar with the conversations, debates and discussions that our founders engaged in regarding what significant role the nation’s capital would play once developed and populated and their personal access to the seat of government,” Higgins added, eventually repeating his question.

“Is there any municipality in the country that offers that level of personal access to the seat of government of these United States?” Higgins pressed again.

“I’ve already explained that I’m born and raised here, and I’ve spent most of my life here. I’ve been serving in elective office,” Bowser replied

“When you were growing up,” Higgins cut in.

Bowser shot back, insisting Higgins let her finish.

“I have never been to an event where I happened to bump into 100 senators,” Bowser shot back, referring to Higgins suggesting D.C. residents have access to members of Congress.

The two sparred some more on the founders’ intentions for D.C. as the capital city, with Higgins making clear he is against statehood. Bowser replied to Higgins saying, “I’m happy to share with your office the bill that our congresswoman advanced to admit Washington, D.C., is the 51st state.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

