Skip Bayless Slams Tom Brady for ‘SHOCKING’ Swipe at Defensive Players: ‘He Kept it 100 and He’s Got 99 More Problems’

After 20 years in New England where Tom Brady did everything by the book, the future Hall-of-Famer quickly morphed into an open book when he arrived in Tampa Bay 19 months ago.

Joining Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on their ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast, Brady used his candor to take an unwarranted swipe at defensive players, a goof Fox Sports host Skip Bayless blasted Tuesday morning.

“My message to Tom right here, right now is No, no, no no no, NOO! WHAT ARE YOU THINKING!” Bayless ranted to his First Take co-host Shannon Sharpe.

During the Manningcast, Brady thumbed his nose at defensive football players, blasting their film room presence while comparing them to “dogs chasing cars.”

“Why would you suddenly let your hair down so to speak and let your guard down so to speak and blurt out a SHOCKING shot at all defensive players,” Bayless said after letting out a big sigh. “He went – as they say – he kept it 100, and all of a sudden he’s got 99 more problems.”

“If I play defense at a high level in this league, it would really tick me off…all of a sudden you went there?” Bayless continued. “Defensive players are like dogs who chase cars? It’s like the ultimate shot at all defensive players I’ve ever heard.”

Brady added to his slander of football players on the defensive side of the ball, criticizing their ability to conduct a meeting during practice. “I mean you wonder why they play defense and after about two minutes you go, ‘Yep, they could never be an offensive player,’” Brady told the Manning brothers.

“Obviously you have a lot of great defensive players,” Brady said as a half-hearted compliment. His sentiment appeared to be that defensive players can be great because of their natural athleticism, but not because of their knowledge or film study.

“He acts like if you go in a defensive meeting, they’re speaking caveman and that they’re beneath his football IQ,” Bayless fired back.

No doubt Brady is one of the most intelligent players in the NFL, he’s figured out how to do something no other athlete ever has – dominate the sport at age 44. But at 44-years-old, Brady would have been wise to pass on giving defensive players a reason to hit him any harder.

