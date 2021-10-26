Tom Brady Cruelly Mocks the Intelligence of Defensive Football Players: They’re ‘Kind of Like a Dog Chasing a Car’

Tom Brady just forked up season tickets and a Bitcoin in exchange for his 600th TD ball, but the quarterback might have to reach even deeper into his own pocket to make up for his savage mockery of defensive players.

Joining Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football, the trio exchanged corny one-liners and shared quarterbacking knowledge. Following a good run by New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, Brady took an unwarranted shot at defensive player in the sport.

“Have you been to some of those defensive meeting rooms?” Brady asked. “I mean you wonder why they play defense and after about two minutes you go, ‘Yep, they could never be an offensive player,’ so defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car. Just get the guy with the ball.”

“Obviously you have a lot of great defensive players,” Brady said in a last-ditch attempt at masking his defamation of defensive players.

“I’m sure Antoine Winfield really appreciates those comments, for sure,” Peyton replied, referring to one of Brady’s star defensive teammates. “Let me know how that conversation goes at breakfast in the morning.’’

If Brady isn’t the best quarterback of all time, he’s at a minimum in the top-3, but even he would have to admit being carried by a few Bill Belichick led defenses during his career. Brady has seven Super Bowl rings and he was kept afloat in at least two of them thanks to his defense.

