Stephen A. Smith Slams Tom Brady After Controversial Roughing The Passer Penalty: ‘I Know Win At All Cost, But Damn’

Stephen A. Smith went after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after a controversial roughing the passer penalty was called late in Sunday’s game.

On First Take, Smith believed Brady was looking for a call from the referee after he was taken to the ground on a sack by Atlanta Falcons lineman Grady Jarret. That would have brought up fourth down for the Buccaneers and they would have been forced to punt. The controversial penalty led to a Buccaneers first down, and they were able to run the clock out. The Buccaneers beat the Falcons 21-15.

Smith disagreed that the penalty was correct, and also called out Brady’s integrity for turning to the ref and wanting a call.

“I’m pretty ashamed of Tom Brady too because Tom Brady looked at the ref and was looking for a call,” Smith said.”I know win at all cost, but damn.”

“Talk about taking the competitive fervor out of the mix, win fairly,” Smith added. “What you looking for the referee for? You Tom Brady, you’re a seven time champion. You know what kind of things you’ve endured throughout these years in the league. What the hell are you looking at the official to make a call on that play?”

Smith believed Brady’s look towards the referee could have an impact on defensive players and how they attack quarterbacks.

“On a play like that, you are completely compromising defenses,” Smith continued.

Smith took a shot at the head referee for the call he made.

“That’s one of the most awful calls I’ve ever seen on an NFL field, it’s inexcusable.

Thoughts on this roughing the passer call on Tom Brady? pic.twitter.com/Zb4PjrCe4a — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2022

Watch above via ESPN.

