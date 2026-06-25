‘Stop It!’ Jessica Tarlov Objects When Jesse Watters Claims Democrats Vandalized Trump’s Reflecting Pool Makeover

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov briefly lost it on co-host Jesse Watters after he claimed Democrats were caught vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

President Donald Trump green-lit two no-bid contracts to renovate the Reflecting Pool, which has been plagued by algae, since the job was completed. The pool has a green hue instead of the intended “American flag blue” color Trump wanted. Last week, visitors began noticing paint peeling away from the bottom. Some tourists have reportedly been ripping off pieces of the peeling paint to take as souvenirs.

Trump has blamed the pool problems on vandals, but has offered no proof.

On Thursday’s edition of The Five, Watters echoed those claims by baselessly alleging that there is “hard evidence” showing that Democrats have been vandalizing the pool.

“The Democrats have been ripping up the Reflecting Pool,” he said. “Now, a couple days ago–”

“Stop it!” Tarlov interjected.

“A lot of people at this table pooh-poohed the idea that you guys would vandalize the pool,” he continued. “But now we have hard evidence recorded by The New York Times and the Park Police, because I’ve looked at all the reports. There was a guy with a pitchfork there the other day. They caught him at midnight. Another guide, 171-foot razor slashes at the bottom. Someone even got caught pulling up while he videotaped himself ripping up the bottom. That was the canoeist.”

The Times report Watters referenced does not contain any evidence that Democrats vandalized the pool or that it was even vandalized at all.

According to Park Service documents obtained by the Times, there were “cuts in sections of the foam.”

However, it added, “The cause of the cuts was unclear. While a June 9 report by the U.S. Park Police described the cuts as ‘razor blade slashes; made along a 20-foot-long stretch of the foam, the administration has yet to present evidence supporting that assertion. The documents reviewed by The Times described them as two 171-foot blade cuts but did not address how they were made.”

Regarding the “canoeist,” that is a reference to David Hearn, a former U.S. Olympic athlete, who was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the pool. Hearn’s attorney said the former Olympian merely touched a piece of paint peeling from the bottom because he wanted to see what it felt like.

Watch above via Fox News.

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