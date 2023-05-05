The Los Angeles Lakers were dominated in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors, and the play of Lakers center Anthony Davis was immediately brought up as a major factor in the loss. After a historic 30-point, 23-rebound performance in Game 1, Davis followed it up with just 11 points and seven rebounds in Game 2.

Naturally, such a dramatic decline prompted a scathing rant from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“Anthony Davis was straight garbage last night,” Smith said on Friday’s episode of First Take. “Let’s just call it what it is: straight garbage. I mean, he was so bad, sanitation workers might not wanna go near him and that’s their job, to take out garbage. That’s how bad he was.

“It’s the damn truth. We’re gonna say it today.”

A common point of emphasis among sports commentators has been the inconsistent play of Davis throughout the playoffs. On Get Up, former player Jay Williams even compared him to JaVale McGee, a significantly less talented player.

“It’s hard for me to recall a superstar in this game that has such extremes. There are times when I watch AD, I’m like, your ceiling is on the level of Jokić or Embiid, maybe better. But your floor is JaVale McGee.” —@RealJayWilliams on Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/yyLhUxrcIC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 5, 2023

Including the Lakers’ series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Davis’ point totals in playoff games this year – in order – are 22, 13, 31, 12, 31, 16, 30, and 11. Smith pointed out that this postseason, 32 players have scored 20 points in consecutive games. Davis – who is considered to be talented enough to be one of the top players in the league – isn’t one of them.

“So we can point to the Lakers and you got two games at home coming up in Games 3 and 4 or whatever,” Smith said. “But it doesn’t negate the fact that the effort that you put forth was freaking inexcusable. It was embarrassing. It was so embarrassing, I think that Anthony Davis should’ve had a hard time sitting next to LeBron James. LeBron James is going on 39 years of age. He’s in his 20th season in the National Basketball Association; and after Game 1, he came out there in Game 2 and gave you a chance. He showed he was ready, and you showed him he was standing by his damn self.”

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com