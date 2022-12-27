‘That’s It? I Get One Question?’ Joe Buck Gets Testy With Scott Van Pelt for Ignoring Him in Cringe SportsCenter Interview

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck got annoyed after being asked only one question by SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt during an interview following Monday Night Football.

Buck and color commentator Troy Aikman joined Van Pelt on SportsCenter immediately after ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Van Pelt opened up the segment and asked Buck a question about the game — but then proceeded to ignore him for the rest of the segment. Van Pelt and Aikman dominated the conversation for the remainder of the segment as Buck stood there awkwardly listing to his two colleagues.

Van Pelt wrapped up his discussion with Buck and Aikman, or at least he thought he did.

“And I look forward to talking to you after we celebrate this New Year, and enjoy that game, guys,” Van Pelt said.

Buck, who kept silent during the Van Pelt-Aikman volley, finally chimed back in voice his frustration with being left out.

“That’s it? I get one question? That’s all?” Buck questioned.

“Yeah, I decided tonight, Joe, that I wanted to walk to Troy more,” Van Pelt fired back sarcastically, while smiling.

“Yeah, I know, but I have to awkwardly stand here while he answers questions,” Buck added.

Aikman got in on the teasing and tried blocking Buck from the camera’s view of him.

Van Pelt, in response, came up with another question to ask Buck a question — a rather innocuous query about the temperature inside the climate-controlled Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, compared to frigid Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the site of last week’s Monday Night Football contest.

“It was warmer tonight, wasn’t it?” Van Pelt asked.

“It sure was, yup, inside,” Buck sarcastically answered. “Yeah, that’s good. Thank you. That was my second question. Yes, it was warmer inside.”

Van Pelt, now going out of his way to come up with topics for Buck, asked the play-by-play announcer if enjoyed his Christmas Day with his family. Buck explained that he did, and both his sons got a drum set and a guitar, so he joked that was glad to be at work and not at home.

But then, Van Pelt took a personal jab at Buck.

“You got that private jet money, buddy; you’ll be home by eleven local,” Van Pelt said.

The wisecrack was a reference to Buck’s massive ESPN contract, which the New York Post reported to be worth $75 million over five years.

Buck rolled with the punch, but did appear stung somewhat.

“Yeah, but don’t tell Michelle that,” Buck continued, referring to his wife Michelle Beisner. “I’m gonna milk this.”

Van Pelt wrapped the segment, as he felt the tension getting too high.

“This is really getting awkward, and I’m going to segue out of it,” Van Pelt added.

“It’s your show; thought you wanted ratings,” Buck replied.

“That’s why I to talk to Troy,” Van Pelt said, in a parting shot.

