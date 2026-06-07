Bummed New Yorkers Bash Trump Hitting Knicks Game After He’s ‘Pooped On’ The Big Apple

CNN talked to several New Yorkers who are bummed that President Donald Trump is hitting Madison Square Garden to watch his hometown Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals on Monday.

Correspondent Gloria Pazmino reported she spoke to a number of fans who were “very disappointed” they will not be able to watch the game on a giant screen outside MSG on Monday, with the watch party getting canceled due to security concerns. CNN then rolled footage of her woman-on-the-street interviews.

“He could say he’s a native New Yorker, but he doesn’t live here and he’s kind of pooped on us for a while,” fan Ross Meyerson said, while donning an orange Knicks shirt and hat. “I think this is our time and he’s distracting from our time.”

NYK fan Janay Sanders then griped “we don’t need that negativity. We need nothing but positive vibes.” That followed another Knicks fan named Lance Thompson telling CNN it was a “shame” Trump’s attendance meant the watch party was scrapped.

One fan at least had a positive attitude about it. Mally Wiggerton said it was a “monumental day” for NYC and that “real New Yorkers” would “find a way” to enjoy the game, one way or another.

Those fans weren’t the only New Yorkers who have complained about Trump going to the game, either. ESPN star Stephen A. Smith vented he didn’t want Trump there because he could ruin “the vibe” around the city and team.

Trump’s announcement that he will attend the third NBA Finals game has drawn a fair amount of attention.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) attempted to mock Trump’s Knicks fandom recently — only to brick her quip.

Hochul said she’d like to see Trump name the starting lineup “from the 1993 championship team”… but the problem is the Knicks did not win the title that year. Any semi-knowledgable hoops fan — and especially a Knicks fan — could tell you the last time New York won the championship was in 1973.

Trump later posted an AI-generated picture of him donning a Knicks jersey and dunking all over Hochul.

And Mamdani was asked this week whether or not Knicks fans should boo Trump at the Garden; Mamdani dodged the question.

“I think one of the things that I’ve learned is don’t give advice to other Knicks fans. they will make their own decisions,” Mamdani said. “I haven’t given anybody advice on how to respond to me.”

Knicks backup center Mitchell Robinson, meanwhile, seems pretty pumped up that Trump will be in attendance. Robinson told a fan on TikTok “you ain’t lying brother” in response to a video joking he will be hyper-active during the game with Trump watching.

Game 3 tips off on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

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