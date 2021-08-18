The Shortlist of New Names for the Washington Football Team is Out, And They’re Just as Awful as You Thought They’d Be

After nearly 90 years with a team name that was demeaning to Native Americans, Washington’s football franchise ditched the moniker and is finally on the verge of announcing a new one.

The franchise will continue to be known as the Washington Football Team for one more season, but a new name and log is expected to be announced in early 2022. According to a video released by the team, they’ve narrowed their search down to three names. While they aren’t ready to reveal the final three, the video included a list of eight names.

Armada

Brigade

Commanders

Defenders

Presidents

RedHogs

RedWolves

Washington Football Team

“We started out with 40,000 submissions and began from there to winnow down to a smaller amount,” team president Jason Wright says in the video. “It gave us a broad view of how the public and the fan base feel about us as an organization and where they want to see us go.”

Potential logos for some of the names are also included in the video. Although they’ve been discussing the rebrand for more than a year, narrowing the list of names to three is a bid step for the slowly progressive franchise owned by Daniel Snyder. As recently as April, the list was reported to be closer to 30.

After years of pressure, The Washington Football Team finally abandoned their former moniker last July in the wake of social unrest that was spurred by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Cleveland Indians similarly announced a rebrand to the Guardians following the social unrest. Expectedly, social media wasn’t in love with any of their new options for the Washington Football Team.

Lol “list of final three not revealed” thought from all the headlines this past year they had rebranded as the “Washington Loses” but turns out that was a verb not a noun https://t.co/Mokekc4GKL — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) August 18, 2021

I feel like naming them the Washington Washington Football Team is a bit much https://t.co/cFeApEq6Yc — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) August 18, 2021

Those are all terrible, and they’re gonna go with something like “Brigade” for maximum support the troops-itude. https://t.co/U6aWJ3SBWv — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) August 18, 2021

disappointed they didn’t go with the Washington Georges https://t.co/HVLfWILE22 — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) August 18, 2021

I’m sorry if your best option is Washington Football Team your list is hilariously bad https://t.co/dF21pN10FF — Max J. Rosenthal (@maxjrosenthal) August 18, 2021

