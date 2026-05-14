‘Stop Talking About Biden!’ Democrat Blows Up on Trump’s Housing Secretary at Senate Hearing

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Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner drew the ire of a Senate Democrat for his repeated mentions of the Biden administration during a Thursday hearing.

Turner testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee to answer questions related to his department’s 2027 budget request. Following his opening statement, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said that although they have “shared goals,” she disagrees with how Turner plans to achieve those goals. She then pointed out the fact that HUD’s “homeless data report” had yet to be turned in and was a year overdue at that point. That report, she noted, would reveal if the Trump administration’s efforts to address housing were effective.

The conversation continued:

TURNER: What I will say, and I offer this, is number one: the point in time report and the Biden administration HUD said that we had 770,000 people in America that were homeless at one given time; and this is with record funding. So we have record funding, but yet we have an increase in street homelessness. GILLIBRAND: Right, so what is your record? You’ve had this job for well over a year! I just wanna know, did you get the number down? Do we have 700,000 homeless still? Or is it a million? Or 1.5 million? So I get you wanna do things differently, and this committee will support you as long as the goals are good, but where’s the results? The report is delayed over a year — over a year! So we have no– TURNER: Can I offer this to you? GILLIBRAND: Yes, but we have– I just don’t wanna hear about what you don’t like about the Biden administration. You’re in charge. You have a vision. Let’s see it. Let’s see the results. TURNER: And you know, I thank God that I’m in charge so we can do stuff different, because the plays that were ran before I got here, they failed. I’ve been here — let me speak, if you will — you said I have been here a little bit over a year, but you all had, during the Biden administration, four years– GILLIBRAND: Stop talking about Biden! TURNER: –and it was record funding– GILLIBRAND: Talk about your record! This is so inaccurate, unhelpful, and doesn’t let this committee do our job!

Turner then claimed the homeless report would have been out by now if it weren’t for the “unprecedented” government shutdown. He also added that the administration being in “constant litigation” has delayed the release of the report.

When Gillibrand asked how litigation would have anything to do with the homeless report. The secretary dodged the question and instead restated his criticisms of the Biden administration:

TURNER: Irregardless of all that, during the Biden administration, record funding– GILLIBRAND: Oh my god! If you talk about– it’s like two children saying, “I didn’t do it, my brother did it.” Stop with the excuses! Just explain your record!

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