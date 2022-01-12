Tom Brady Unveils Clothing Brand ‘Three Years in the Making’ With Plain White Hoodie: ‘It’s Innovative’

You probably can’t throw a football like Tom Brady, but if you’re willing to pay for it, you can now dress like the NFL superstar.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially launched his clothing line “BRADY” on Wednesday and he did so while wearing a boring plain white hoodie that featured his last name in block lettering, along with a trademark symbol. The quarterback doesn’t have much free time off the field, but the simple clothing line was shockingly “three years in the making” by his own admission.

Today’s the day. 3 years in the making. @bradybrand is live! Hit the link to get yours!! https://t.co/BbImNcB9Ij pic.twitter.com/7op2iNGsu7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 12, 2022

“Listen! I’m proud to bring this to all you guys looking for clothing that performs across all of your daily active lives,” Brady said in his hype video. “Every item’s unique, it’s innovative, and it’s got great function and purpose. These are pieces I love. I’ve always wanted them.”

The hoodie donned by Brady in the video will cost consumers $95. But don’t worry, if that’s too cheap for you, Brady will let you pay up to $195 for a full zip hoodie, $160 for sweatpants, $75 for a t-shirt, or $25 for a pair of socks.

And if you have trouble deciding on which color to get any of these items in, you can always opt for Brady Blue 112-22, a hue created by the quarterback in collaboration with color influencer Pantone.

For the big launch of BRADY, the seven-time Super Bowl champion teamed up with 10 college athletes, including Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Jackson, as the faces of the brand.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com