Anthony Bass’ Tuesday apology did little to win back Toronto Blue Jays fans.

On Wednesday, the Jays pitcher made his first relief appearance at the Rogers Centre since sharing a video calling for the boycott of companies like Target and Bud Light. He was promptly showered with boos.

In a clip posted by Toronto Star columnist Mike Wilner, fans can be heard booing Bass the second he walked out of the bullpen. Then, after Bass had a chat with an umpire, fans began booing him again as he took the mound.

Anthony Bass comes into the game, greeted by a couple of separate choruses of boos. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/NM3IpEA91i — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 1, 2023

The video — shared to Bass’ Instagram story on Monday — explained the “biblical reasons” to boycott Target and Bud Light. Target has faced backlash for introducing LGBT-themed clothing, and Bud Light has been under fire for featuring trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an ad. The movements to boycott the companies has been viewed by some as homophobic and transphobic.

Let’s see what Anthony Bass is up to on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Ppv4Ubx1S1 — whyjays believer (@JohnnyGiuntaa) May 29, 2023

In response to the outrage for sharing the video, Bass apologized to the media.

“I recognized yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine,” Bass said Tuesday, “and I am truly sorry for that. I just spoke with my teammates to share with them my actions yesterday and apologize with them. As of right now, I’m using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.

“The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark and we wanna welcome everybody.”

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

