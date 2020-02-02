President Donald Trump tonight sent out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory, as well as the state of Kansas itself.
Only one problem: the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.
The tweet has since been taken down and replaced with one congratulating the correct state:
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
But it didn’t take long for reactions to flood in:
he continues his incredible streak of tweeting something wrong at the perfect time
i am in awe pic.twitter.com/IRu0tqh719
— rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 3, 2020
emboldened, Missouri instantly annexes Wichita
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 3, 2020
Well, the team plays in Kansas City, Missouri. Which is the larger, far more populous of the Kansas cities, but okay. pic.twitter.com/LCcjOJHpgY
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 3, 2020
Time to bust out the presidential Sharpie again. pic.twitter.com/182UbgUGAc
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 3, 2020
This is already a classic pic.twitter.com/NGn8LV1wOl
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 3, 2020
