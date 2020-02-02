comScore

Trump Congratulates Wrong State on Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Win

By Josh FeldmanFeb 2nd, 2020, 10:52 pm
Trump names wrong state in Super Bowl tweet

President Donald Trump tonight sent out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory, as well as the state of Kansas itself.

Only one problem: the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.

The tweet has since been taken down and replaced with one congratulating the correct state:

But it didn’t take long for reactions to flood in:

