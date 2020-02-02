President Donald Trump tonight sent out a tweet congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory, as well as the state of Kansas itself.

Only one problem: the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.

The tweet has since been taken down and replaced with one congratulating the correct state:

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

But it didn’t take long for reactions to flood in:

he continues his incredible streak of tweeting something wrong at the perfect time i am in awe pic.twitter.com/IRu0tqh719 — rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 3, 2020

emboldened, Missouri instantly annexes Wichita — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 3, 2020

Well, the team plays in Kansas City, Missouri. Which is the larger, far more populous of the Kansas cities, but okay. pic.twitter.com/LCcjOJHpgY — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 3, 2020

Time to bust out the presidential Sharpie again. pic.twitter.com/182UbgUGAc — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 3, 2020

This is already a classic pic.twitter.com/NGn8LV1wOl — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 3, 2020

