Trump Expects a ‘Great Reception’ from Atlanta Braves Crowd Because He Did ‘Tremendously in Georgia’ During the Election

Former president Donald Trump is heading to Atlanta for Saturday’s Game 4 of the Major League Baseball World Series and he’s confident the crowd will treat him better than last time.

In 2019, Trump was booed by the crowd when he attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington DC. But joining Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on their national radio show Friday afternoon, Trump said he expects a “great reception” from Saturday’s crowd.

Trump cited his performance in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election as proof that he’ll be well-received. President Joe Biden earned Georgia’s 16 electoral votes last year, strongly outperforming Trump in Atlanta and Cobb County, where the Braves’ ballpark is located.

“Tremendous, tremendous, terrible things happened in terms of that election,” Trump claimed on the conservative radio show, “but we did tremendously in Georgia and I think we’ll get a great reception.”

Earlier this week, Braves CEO Terry McGuirk acknowledged the franchise was eager to welcome Trump after he requested tickets to Game 4 of the World Series, noting they’ll be fitting him with a suite. Trump’s desire to attend the World Series comes just six months after he called for fans to “boycott baseball.”

The former president’s hasty reaction joined conservatives in bashing MLB for pulling their All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s voting law. But six months later, MLB seems less concerned about the controversial bill as the World Series puts a spotlight on Atlanta, and Trump appears less concerned about the All-Star Game snub as he admires the sport from a suite.

“I can’t wait to see the reception that he’s gonna get in Atlanta,” Travis said. “Because I think that it’s going to blow the mind of all the left-wing woke journos when that Braves stadium comes undone for him.”

Listen above via The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

