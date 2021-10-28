Trump Wants World Series Tickets – Just Six Months After Calling for Fans to ‘Boycott Baseball’

Former president Donald Trump will attend Game 4 of the World Series, a shocking plot twist just six months after he called for fans to “boycott baseball.”

Earlier this season, Major League Baseball decided to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to growing backlash over Georgia’s voting law. The move was blasted by conservatives, and Trump joined the pundits by issuing a statement to criticize the sport.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D.,” Trump wrote. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections.

Trump’s claim that MLB was losing “tremendous numbers of fans,” came while the sport was still dealing with limited crowds because of necessary Covid protocols. Six months later, Trump is part of the many returning fans who are selling out the ballparks in Houston and Atlanta for the World Series.

“He called MLB and wanted to come to the game,” Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA TODAY. “We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes.”

“We are apolitical,” McGuirk added, noting they will be giving Trump his own suite for the game.

The last time Trump attended a baseball game was Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington DC, where he was booed. Before fans even have the opportunity to boo or cheer this time around, expect Trump to be leading the crowd in the tired chant of “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com