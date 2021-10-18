Vikings Fan Gets Decked Twice by Vicious Blows to the Head in Violent Brawl at Panthers Stadium

While the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers dueled during a tense overtime game Sunday afternoon, some of their fans engaged in a vicious battle of their own.

Crowd fights appear to be a regular occurrence at sporting events this year, either because people are shelter shocked by the pandemic or fans just have their cameras readily available at all times. Even though fights are a common occurrence, the melee that took place between Panthers and Vikings fans at Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium might be the season’s worst brawl yet.

In the video, a man wearing a white hat and a purple Vikings t-shirt is enraged and ready to take on any Panthers fan that gets in his way. After some chasing, pushing and shoving, the Vikings fan gets decked by a vicious blow to the head. Just as he attempts to stand back up, he gets KO’d by a second shot.

After laying on the ground for a few moments, the Vikings fan makes a miraculous return to his feet and attempted to prolong the fight. A second video then shows a woman in a Vikings shirt get knocked down as well.

An off-duty police officer named Denzel Goins claimed he was involved in attempts to break up the fight and replied to the Twitter video to offer his recount of what happened. According to Goins, the brawl lasted about 10 minutes, with it starting after a woman was sucker punched in the stands.

This was the second viral crowd incident to take place at Bank of America Stadium this month, after two football fans were handcuffed for having sex in a bathroom stall at the venue last week.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com