Viral Moment of Buffalo Bills Coach Absolutely Losing His Mind Spawns Some Truly Epic Memes

By Luke KaneSep 26th, 2022, 12:43 pm
 

Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills coach Ken Dorsey‘s on-camera meltdown Sunday set the internet on fire and sparked hilarious memes across social media.

Twitter erupted with memes of the coach’s irate reaction to the Bills’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was a back-and-forth game between two of the younger quarterbacks in the NFL — Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. The tirade came after the Bills were driving down the field and Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not get out of bounds with nine seconds left after the play. The clock continued to tick off as the Bills scrambled to get lined up, but time ran out and the game ended.

ESPN‘s NFL Insider Field Yates gave the Twitter world the video of the outburst and users ran with it. Dorsey’s outburst quickly became a meme, giving users a new way to angrily express themselves for whatever goes wrong in their life.

 

