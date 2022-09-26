Buffalo Bills coach Ken Dorsey‘s on-camera meltdown Sunday set the internet on fire and sparked hilarious memes across social media.

Twitter erupted with memes of the coach’s irate reaction to the Bills’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. It was a back-and-forth game between two of the younger quarterbacks in the NFL — Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. The tirade came after the Bills were driving down the field and Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not get out of bounds with nine seconds left after the play. The clock continued to tick off as the Bills scrambled to get lined up, but time ran out and the game ended.

ESPN‘s NFL Insider Field Yates gave the Twitter world the video of the outburst and users ran with it. Dorsey’s outburst quickly became a meme, giving users a new way to angrily express themselves for whatever goes wrong in their life.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

When you order that breakfast sandwich and they go, “Sorry, it’s 10:31.” pic.twitter.com/s8TTwDliGG — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) September 26, 2022

Infinity Ward when they see a player sprint across the map without dying immediatelypic.twitter.com/Jv1yzuUfu9 — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) September 25, 2022

Look at what the @MiamiDolphins are out here doing to opposing coaches. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ECHqSXP1rh — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 25, 2022

when there is still no Jon Jones fight announcements pic.twitter.com/6wduV1t7hD — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 26, 2022

“Hey Matt…do we know what time the Georgia game is yet?” pic.twitter.com/vt7H1ix0SG — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 25, 2022

When you lose your bet on the last play of the game pic.twitter.com/WhViq2SMGF — Bussin’ With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) September 25, 2022

The Microsoft Surface’s NFL sponsorship is one of the weirdest, nonsensical things i’ve ever seen. The only press that the tablets get is players and coaches obliterating them in frustration https://t.co/mRY0ojhDuG — Saahil Desai (@Saahil_Desai) September 26, 2022

When your poet doesn’t come up on English Paper 2.pic.twitter.com/9vJq4azx1g — Rob O’Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) September 25, 2022

Me when DoorDash cancels my order. pic.twitter.com/zvlJ0sPaoi — Ty Schmit (@tyschmit) September 25, 2022

When you started all of the wrong players pic.twitter.com/lf6c7uvrhv — Fantasy Focus Live (@fantasyfocus) September 25, 2022

Nats fans looking at how many years Patrick Corbin has left pic.twitter.com/nBP5WZbi42 — Starting 9 (@Starting9) September 25, 2022

If Tom Brady does this the media doesn’t stop talking about it pic.twitter.com/nsgAxjBb5L — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 25, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com