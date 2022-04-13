WATCH: Atlanta Braves Catcher Falls to Ground Sarcastically After Being Hit By Slow Ball

The 2022 MLB season has gotten off to a phenomenal start for us here at Mediaite as fun hijinks keep happening early on in this 182-game season. The latest example occurred Tuesday night when the Washington Nationals were trailing their division rival, Atlanta Braves, big late in the game.

This prompted Nationals’ management turning to position players to take the mound, settling on utility man Dee Strange-Gordon stepping up to the challenge.

He did not disappoint in his first MLB pitching appearance.

Dee Strange-Gordon takes out Travis d’Arnaud with vicious HBP. pic.twitter.com/LLHLURlApQ — Baseball GIFs 🤡🤡🤡 (@gifs_baseball) April 13, 2022

Okay so maybe he did in terms of actual pitching standards but, c’mon, that’s legendary. Strange-Gordon was unleashing 40 to 55 MPH softies when one slipped away from, hitting Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the shoulder, collapsing to the ground in an exaggerated heap.

Good on d’Arnaud and the Braves for having fun with the wild pitch as everyone in the stadium, and in the booth, couldn’t stop laughing at the theatrical performance.

Strange-Gordon continued on the mound for the rest of the eighth inning, giving us even more highlights as the infielder recorded the slowest MLB pitch on record at 34 MPH and later gave up a moonshot home run to the Braves’ Ozzie Albies.

This 34 MPH pitch last night by Dee Strange-Gordon is the slowest National League pitch on record. 🐌 pic.twitter.com/B4Wwf5FVDx — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 13, 2022

OZZIE ALBIES HITS A MOONSHOT OFF OF DEE STRANGE-GORDON OMG 🤣🤣 #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/gJ6ZdtrI7U — MLB Gambling Podcast (@MLBSGPN) April 13, 2022

Damn, that was third deck for Albies.

Going back to d’Arnaud, he may have a post-playing career with the WWE after that performance as he knew when to fall and how to make it believable even if we all knew it was a joke. Paging you Vince McMahon.

