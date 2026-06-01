TPUSA Rep Claims to Own Season Tickets for 10 Different Sports Teams in Series of Tweets Slamming Pride Month

A Turning Point USA representative claimed he was canceling his season tickets for at least 10 different sports teams over their recognition of Pride Month.

On Monday, various teams across the major professional sports leagues revealed rainbow logos that they’d use throughout the month of June. The logos were meant to be a tribute to the LGBT community.

The gestures have been criticized online by conservatives. Among those vocal critics was Nathan Roberts, an Indiana field representative from Turning Point Action.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example, published a statement expressing support for the LGBT community, Roberts replied:

I am a lifelong Bucs fan but I will be cancelling my season tickets right now, this is absolutely sick.

The X/Twitter account PatriotTakes pointed out that it wasn’t just the Buccaneers who received Roberts’s ire. By their count, Robert claimed to have been a season ticket holder for six different teams, and those subscriptions would be canceled for their involvement in Pride Month festivities.

In reaction to Pride Month posts, TPUSA’s Nathan Roberts has threatened to cancel ***checks notes*** his season tickets for six teams across six different states. pic.twitter.com/HvU0XICusu — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 1, 2026

As it turns out, Roberts posted the exact same tweet in response to even more teams. At the time of writing, Roberts informed the X accounts of at least 10 teams that he was “lifelong” fan who disapproved of their decision to recognize Pride Month.

I am a lifelong Bucs fan but I will be cancelling my season tickets right now, this is absolutely sick — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong Pacers fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this team. Going to cancel my season tickets right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong Ravens fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this team. Going to cancel my season tickets right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong Packers fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this team. Going to cancel my season tickets right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong Eagles fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this team. Going to cancel my season tickets right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong Redskins fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this team. Going to cancel my season tickets right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong Pirates fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this team. Going to cancel my season tickets right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong Falcons fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this team. Going to cancel my season tickets right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong Royals fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this team. Going to cancel my season tickets right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

I am a lifelong UNC football and basketball fan so this pains me to say but I think I’m finally done with this school. Going to cancel my season tickets for both sports right now. Absolutely disgusting — Nathan Roberts (@NathanIndiana1) June 1, 2026

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