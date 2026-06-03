Cleveland Guardians Announcer Takes a Shot at NY Yankees Star Over Comments on Jimmy Fallon’s Show

Cleveland Guardians announcer Tom Hamilton threw subtle shade at New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. over his recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

Chisholm appeared on Monday’s edition of the show. During his talk with host Jimmy Fallon, the 28-year-old predicted that the Yankees would finally end the team’s 17-year drought and win its 28th World Series championship. The conversation went as follows:

FALLON: What’s the ultimate goal for the Yankees this season? CHISHOLM: I mean, to win a World Series. We’re in New York. Come on! FALLON: Are we gonna do it? CHISHOLM: Oh, for sure! FALLON: We’re gonna do it? CHISHOLM: For sure.

On Tuesday night, the Yankees hosted the Guardians in the first game of a three-game series. In the second inning, Chisholm came up to bat when Hamilton referenced his recent comments.

“That’ll bring up Jazz Chisholm,” Hamilton began. “Well, he predicted the Yankees will win the World Series. He did that last night on the Jimmy Fallon show. Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon show batting .239. He was there.”

Tom Hamilton on Jazz Chisholm: “He predicted the Yankees will win the World Series. He did that on the Jimmy Fallon show. Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon show batting .239.” pic.twitter.com/JsxYx2McUz — Jose (@GuardsBurner_) June 2, 2026

Such bold predictions aren’t uncommon for Chisholm. Coming into the 2026 season, he claimed he was capable of joining the incredibly rare 50-50 club — 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. At the time of writing, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was the only player to achieve such a season. Chisholm was on pace to fall well below the threshold in both categories.

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