WATCH: Charles Barkley LOSES IT as He’s Hilariously Interviewed by Perfect Charles Barkley Impressionist

NBA fans and beyond, people can’t get enough Charles Barkley. So the most sensible response to the love for Chuck is to have Barkley interviewed by Barkley.

Last week, a sports radio host’s near perfect impression of Charles Barkley went viral and made it’s way onto TNT’s Inside the NBA set. Tuesday night, Danny Rouhier, who hosts afternoon drive alongside Grant Paulsen on Washington DC’s 106.7 The Fan, joined Inside the NBA to interview Barkley, as Barkley.

“It’s a pleasure to have me here,” Rouhier said as Chuck. “It’s an honor, like I say, I’ve been doing this for many years, and I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and it’s good to be appreciated.”

In addition to his sports radio gig, Rouhier is a comedian who’s been working on his Barkley impression for 17 years, and it’s finally paying off.

“First question for Chuck, this is Chuck,” the Barkley impressionist said. “How come when it’s your turn to talk, why did you push right hand down on the table and embrace yourself like an earthquake? Now why you do that?”

“You have to speak with power,” the real Barkley answered. “You have to speak with conviction, let people know you’re in the room. You just put your hand down to get their attention first and foremost.”

“When it’s Kenny turn to talk, Ernie throws the ball to Kenny. It’s not a real ball,” Rouhier later joked as Barkley. “It’s a pretend ball. And he throws it to Kenny, why come does it look like Kenny is about to give a toddler bad news.”

Rouhier didn’t stop with Barkley or Kenny Smith, he went on to break down Shaq and Ernie Johnson as well, comically picking apart some of their unique habits noticed by the impressionist.

Watch above via, TNT

