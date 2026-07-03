U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said if Democrats regain the Senate, they must scuttle the filibuster if they hope to succeed.

Speaking on a Friday episode of the Nobody Knows Anything podcast, Murphy told host Jessie Lehrich the Republicans have the system “rigged” because they only need 50 votes to achieve their priorities:

CHRIS MURPHY: “Yeah, I mean, I of course we’re going to have to compromise, but we’re not going to get any of this stuff done as long as the filibuster stops us from doing it, and if Democrats gain power, we are going to have to reform the filibuster so we can get our core economic ideas done, or nobody is going to vote for us ever again. JESSIE LEHRICH: And I should have done this research, but do you support just striking — getting rid of it altogether? MURPHY: I guess I would sort of prefer the idea of reform first. I don’t mind the idea of a talking filibuster, you know, having to put some work into it, but I absolutely believe that Republicans have the system rigged because they only need 50 votes to get the stuff they care about done, which is nominations to the Supreme Court and tax cuts. So all we would be doing is updating the Senate rules so that Republicans priorities can get done with 50 votes and Democrat and priorities can get done with 50 votes. But right now, it’s the, it’s the Democratic priorities that the filibuster stand in the way of.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged Republicans to “kill” the filibuster, and slammed senators as “foolish” for protecting the long-standing Senate rule.

Trump has said he believes Democrats will “blow up” the filibuster should they regain control of the chamber.

The effort has gained little traction with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD).

Watch above via YouTube.

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